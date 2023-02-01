Bloomington Central Catholic earns solid win over La Salle-Peru 69-50

Bloomington Central Catholic charged La Salle-Peru and collected a 69-50 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against St Joseph-Ogden. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.