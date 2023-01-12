Bloomington Central Catholic barely beats Champaign St. Thomas More 57-52

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bloomington Central Catholic defeated Champaign St. Thomas More 57-52 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Fisher and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Aurora Central Catholic on January 7 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
