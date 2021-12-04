Bloomington blitzes Jacksonville in convincing fashion 45-14

Bloomington earned a convincing 45-14 win over Jacksonville in Illinois girls basketball on December 4.
Bloomington opened with a 45-44 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.