 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bismarck-Henning topples Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31-26

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Bismarck-Henning to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning took on Westville on January 15 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana casts spell on Lincoln 55-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pana nabbed it to nudge past Lincoln 55-50 in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News