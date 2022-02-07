Bethany Okaw Valley sprints past Villa Grove 48-32

Bethany Okaw Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Villa Grove 48-32 on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 24, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Villa Grove took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 27 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
