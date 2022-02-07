 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bethany Okaw Valley sprints past Villa Grove 48-32

  • 0

Bethany Okaw Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Villa Grove 48-32 on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 24, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Villa Grove took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 27 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News