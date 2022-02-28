Bethalto Civic Memorial survives taut tilt with Mahomet-Seymour 53-48

Bethalto Civic Memorial topped Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 in a tough tilt in Illinois girls basketball action on February 28.
Recently on February 22 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Bethalto Civic Memorial a 13-6 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.
Bethalto Civic Memorial fought to a 26-13 halftime margin at Mahomet-Seymour's expense.
The Eagles darted in front of the Bulldogs 36-32 to begin the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 17-16 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.