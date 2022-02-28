Bethalto Civic Memorial survives taut tilt with Mahomet-Seymour 53-48

Bethalto Civic Memorial topped Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 in a tough tilt in Illinois girls basketball action on February 28.

The first quarter gave Bethalto Civic Memorial a 13-6 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

Bethalto Civic Memorial fought to a 26-13 halftime margin at Mahomet-Seymour's expense.

The Eagles darted in front of the Bulldogs 36-32 to begin the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 17-16 in the final period.

