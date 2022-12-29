Bent but not broken: Tolono Unity weathers scare to dispatch Catlin Salt Fork 33-31

Tolono Unity showed its poise to outlast a game Catlin Salt Fork squad for a 33-31 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

