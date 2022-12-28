Bent but not broken: Taylorville weathers scare to dispatch Bloomington 54-45

Taylorville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bloomington 54-45 in Illinois girls basketball on December 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Bloomington, as it began with a 16-8 edge over Taylorville through the end of the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders took a 28-24 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the half locker room.

Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-37 lead over Bloomington.

The Tornadoes put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Raiders 10-8 in the last stanza.

