Bent but not broken: Taylorville weathers scare to dispatch Bloomington 54-45

Taylorville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bloomington 54-45 in Illinois girls basketball on December 28.
The start wasn't the problem for Bloomington, as it began with a 16-8 edge over Taylorville through the end of the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders took a 28-24 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the half locker room.
Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-37 lead over Bloomington.
The Tornadoes put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Raiders 10-8 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 17, Bloomington faced off against Galesburg and Taylorville took on Rochester on December 17 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
