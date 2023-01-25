Bent but not broken: Morton weathers scare to dispatch Peoria Notre Dame 48-46

Morton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 48-46 victory against Peoria Notre Dame for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 19, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Peoria and Morton took on Galesburg on January 21 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap.
