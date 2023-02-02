The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Georgetown-Ridge Farm didn't mind, dispatching Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 46-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 2.

The last time Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 31-26 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.