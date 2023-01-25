Bent but not broken: Chicago Marist weathers scare to dispatch Arlington Heights St. Viator 42-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Marist nipped Arlington Heights St. Viator 42-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.

Last season, Chicago Marist and Arlington Heights St. Viator squared off with January 26, 2022 at Chicago Marist High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 18, Chicago Marist faced off against La Grange Park Nazareth. For results, click here.

