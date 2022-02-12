Bartonville Limestone gallops past East Peoria 59-40

Bartonville Limestone grabbed a 59-40 victory at the expense of East Peoria in Illinois girls basketball on February 12.
In recent action on February 3, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Metamora and East Peoria took on Peoria Notre Dame on February 1 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.