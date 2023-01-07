Bartlett pushes over Chicago Kenwood 61-51

Bartlett had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Kenwood 61-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Kenwood faced off against West Bloomfield and Bartlett took on Chicago De La Salle on December 29 at Bartlett High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.