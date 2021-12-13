Aurora Central Catholic blazes victory trail past Chicago Lindblom 52-26

Aurora Central Catholic broke out to an early lead and topped Chicago Lindblom 52-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 13.
The first quarter gave the Chargers a 52-26 lead over the Eagles.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.