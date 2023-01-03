Auburn posts win at Carlinville's expense 53-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Auburn spurred past Carlinville 53-43 on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 19, Carlinville faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Auburn took on Hillsboro on December 19 at Hillsboro High School. Click here for a recap.
