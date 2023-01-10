Auburn overcomes Jacksonville Routt Catholic in seat-squirming affair 56-50

Auburn derailed Jacksonville Routt Catholic's hopes after a 56-50 verdict in Illinois girls basketball on January 10.
The last time Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Auburn played in a 45-27 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Auburn faced off against Carlinville and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Lewistown on January 3 at Lewistown High School. For a full recap, click here.
