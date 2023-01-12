Athens thwarts LeRoy's quest 49-38

Athens dumped LeRoy 49-38 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 7, Athens faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and LeRoy took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 5 at LeRoy High School. For results, click here.
