Athens charged Williamsville and collected a 39-28 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 11.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Williamsville had a 25-20 edge on Athens at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Warriors, as they climbed out of a hole with a 39-28 scoring margin.

