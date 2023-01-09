Athens severs Mason City Illini Central's hopes 50-37

Athens collected a solid win over Mason City Illini Central in a 50-37 verdict on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Athens opened with an 8-5 advantage over Mason City Illini Central through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a modest 23-18 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Athens jumped to a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars outpointed the Warriors 13-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

