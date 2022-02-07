Athens rides the rough off Manito Midwest Central 53-43

No quarter was granted as Athens blunted Manito Midwest Central's plans 53-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.

The Warriors made the first move by forging a 11-7 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.

Athens' offense darted to a 27-18 lead over Manito Midwest Central at halftime.

Athens' control showed as it carried a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

