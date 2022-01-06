Athens outlasts Virden North Mac 46-35

No quarter was granted as Athens blunted Virden North Mac's plans 46-35 on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 30, Athens faced off against Jacksonville and Virden North Mac took on Decatur Lutheran on December 29 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap
The Warriors' offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Panthers at the half.
Athens' leg-up showed as it carried a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.