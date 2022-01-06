 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens outlasts Virden North Mac 46-35

No quarter was granted as Athens blunted Virden North Mac's plans 46-35 on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 30, Athens faced off against Jacksonville and Virden North Mac took on Decatur Lutheran on December 29 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Athens' leg-up showed as it carried a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

