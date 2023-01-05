Athens narrowly edges Mt. Pulaski in tight triumph 39-37

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Athens had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mt. Pulaski 39-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Athens a 13-12 lead over Mt. Pulaski.
A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Athens took control in the third quarter with a 30-23 advantage over Mt. Pulaski.
The Hilltoppers rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
