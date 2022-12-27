Athens handles stress test to best Manito Midwest Central 50-44

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Athens chalked up in tripping Manito Midwest Central 50-44 in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.
The last time Athens and Manito Midwest Central played in a 53-43 game on February 7, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Athens took on Pana on December 19 at Pana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
