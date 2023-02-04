A tight-knit tilt turned in Athens' direction just enough to squeeze past Virden North Mac 45-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

The last time Athens and Virden North Mac played in a 46-35 game on January 6, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Vandalia . For more, click here. Athens took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 30 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.