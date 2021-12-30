Athens claims gritty victory against Jacksonville 32-28

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Athens wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 32-28 over Jacksonville in Illinois girls basketball on December 30.
