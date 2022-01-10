Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 70-19 explosion on Decatur Lutheran on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 3, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Sullivan and Decatur Lutheran took on Riverton on January 4 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap
