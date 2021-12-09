Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond pushes over Tolono Unity 49-39

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put together a victorious gameplan to stop Tolono Unity 49-39 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Tolono Unity faced off against Villa Grove and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Maroa-Forsyth on November 30 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. Click here for a recap
