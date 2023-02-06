Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put together a victorious gameplan to stop Arcola 51-38 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Arcola played in a 55-38 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Arcola faced off against Argenta-Oreana . For more, click here. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Marshall on January 31 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. Click here for a recap.

