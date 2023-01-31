 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond survived Marshall in a 72-63 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Marshall and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond played in a 72-31 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Cerro Gordo. For results, click here.

