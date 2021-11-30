Yes, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond looked superb in beating Maroa-Forsyth, but no autographs please after its 56-29 victory at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on November 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Knights broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 54-20 lead over the Trojans.

