Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put together a victorious gameplan to stop Effingham St. Anthony 54-37 in Illinois girls basketball on December 18.
Recently on December 13 , Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared up on Monticello in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.