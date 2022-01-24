Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond controls the action and Bethany Okaw Valley in affair 62-39

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bethany Okaw Valley 62-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Villa Grove and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Toledo Cumberland on January 13 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.