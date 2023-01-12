Arthur Christian paints near-perfect picture in win over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 39-8

Impressive was a ready adjective for Arthur Christian's 39-8 throttling of Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 5, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Arthur Christian took on Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on January 5 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. Click here for a recap.
