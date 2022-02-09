 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armstrong-Potomac smashes through Chrisman 56-20

Chrisman had no answers as Armstrong-Potomac roared to a 56-20 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

In recent action on January 27, Armstrong-Potomac faced off against Watseka and Chrisman took on Danville Schlarman on February 5 at Danville Schlarman High School. For a full recap, click here.

