Armstrong left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Westville 46-21 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Armstrong and Westville played in a 59-29 game on January 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 30, Armstrong faced off against Hoopeston . For results, click here. Westville took on Watseka on January 23 at Watseka High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.