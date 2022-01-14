Arlington Heights St. Viator earns narrow win over Chicago Hope 40-31

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Arlington Heights St. Viator to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago Hope 40-31 at Chicago Hope Academy on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
