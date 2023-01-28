Arlington Heights Hersey earns narrow win over Chicago Mother Mcauley 68-60

A tight-knit tilt turned in Arlington Heights Hersey's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Mother Mcauley 68-60 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 23, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against La Grange Lyons Township and Arlington Heights Hersey took on Chicago Whitney Young on January 16 at Arlington Heights Hersey High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.