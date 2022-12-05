Arcola wallops Farmer City Blue Ridge 57-13

Arcola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Farmer City Blue Ridge 57-13 in Illinois girls basketball on December 5.
Last season, Arcola and Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off on December 6, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.