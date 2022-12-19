Arcola unloads on Chrisman 51-14

It was a tough night for Chrisman which was overmatched by Arcola in this 51-14 verdict.
Last season, Arcola and Chrisman faced off on February 12, 2022 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 8, Arcola squared off with Decatur Lutheran in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.