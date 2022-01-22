Arcola tops Bethany Okaw Valley 51-35

Arcola charged Bethany Okaw Valley and collected a 51-35 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 13 at Arcola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
