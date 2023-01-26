Arcola pours it on Arthur Christian 65-36

Arcola dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-36 win over Arthur Christian on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 16, Arthur Christian faced off against Urbana University. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.