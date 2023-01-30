 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola controls the action and Argenta-Oreana 44-16

Arcola's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 44-16 win over Argenta-Oreana at Arcola High on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 23, Arcola faced off against Oakland Tri-County . Click here for a recap. Argenta-Oreana took on Mt Pulaski on January 24 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

