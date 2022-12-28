Annawan pours it on Stanford Olympia 62-35

Annawan left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Stanford Olympia from start to finish for a 62-35 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

The first quarter gave Annawan a 13-11 lead over Stanford Olympia.

The Braves' offense jumped in front for a 25-19 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Annawan jumped to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-8 stretch over the final quarter.

