 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Annawan pours it on Stanford Olympia 62-35

  • 0

Annawan left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Stanford Olympia from start to finish for a 62-35 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

The first quarter gave Annawan a 13-11 lead over Stanford Olympia.

The Braves' offense jumped in front for a 25-19 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Annawan jumped to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-8 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 15, Stanford Olympia squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News