Altamont gives Moweaqua Central A&M the business 63-40

Altamont unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Moweaqua Central A&M 63-40 Saturday on December 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Altamont and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 57-30 game on December 18, 2021. For more, click here.
