Abracadabra: Minonk Fieldcrest vanquishes Lexington 64-19

Minonk Fieldcrest rolled past Lexington for a comfortable 64-19 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Knights' offense jumped on top to a 64-19 lead over the Minute Men at halftime.
