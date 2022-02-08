Abracadabra: Fairbury Prairie Central vanquishes Rantoul Township 60-25

Fairbury Prairie Central handled Rantoul Township 60-25 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on January 24, Rantoul Township faced off against Monticello and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 24 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
