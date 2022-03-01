Fieldcrest girls make history; will play in the state tournament for the first time

MINONK — Mitch Neally’s phone has been buzzing non-stop since the Fieldcrest girls basketball team made school history Monday night.

The Knights had never won a sectional basketball game until this season, and with a come-from-behind 43-40 victory over Chicago Noble/Butler in the IHSA Super Sectional at Morton College, they find themselves in new territory: the Class 2A state basketball tournament.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Neally said on Tuesday morning, still excited about the victory and still getting texts and calls. “We have had some good teams here, but have never been to Redbird Arena. It was a great win for the team and the community and I’m so appreciative of this team.”

Getting there wasn’t easy. The Fieldcrest head coach said the Knights had to battle all night to get the “hard-fought” victory over the Lynx (26-11).

There were a few storylines in the game, the biggest being Fieldcrest’s ability to not panic when the team was down by five points after the third quarter and seven at the start of the fourth quarter.

Neally said the Knights played with poise and made key shots when they were needed.

“We found a way to weather their storms,” he said. “We made some big shots. I was super proud of the girls.”

When Fieldcrest went down by seven points, Neally called a timeout to settle his team. He said he told the girls in the huddle that they were not out of it by any stretch and to stick to the game plan and the shots would fall.

The Knights didn’t panic and clawed their way back into the game, thanks to some big plays and some even bigger shots.

“Ashlyn May nailed a 3-pointer with three minutes left to cut the lead, and Kaitlyn White made a baseline shot with 1:09 to give us the lead,” said Neally, whose team outscored its opponent 16-8 in the fourth quarter for the margin of victory. “That’s a big shot from a sophomore in a pressure game. It took a lot of courage.”

Neally said White was also instrumental in shutting down Chicago Noble/Butler’s top all-around player — senior Camille Jackson — much of the game. The Illinois recruit managed just eight points, which was four under her season average.

“She played their UI recruit most of the time and did a great job,” he said. “She took her out of her flow and that was big for our team.”

Ella Goodrich led the Knights in scoring with 11 points and eight rebounds, while May, White and Carolyn Megow all had 10 points.

Fieldcrest (34-2) will take on Winnebago (34-2) at 4:15 p.m. in the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

“We had the mental toughness to win that game,” he said. “This is what we’ve worked for all season. Getting to Redbird is the pinnacle of basketball.”

Peotene sectional championship

To advance to the Elite Eight, Fieldcrest had to beat a gritty St. Joseph-Ogden team, 52-46, in the Peotene sectional championship on Friday night.

In a back-and-forth game that saw the Lady Knights take an 8-7 first-quarter lead before staving off the Spartans (24-8) the rest of the game, Fieldcrest used its athleticism as a weapon.

“It was a total group effort,” Neally said. “Our starters played a lot of minutes, but showed how well conditioned and mentally tough they were throughout the game.”

Haley Carver led the Lady Knights with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while White finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. May had 13 points. And Megow chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

“It was a great battle between two quality teams,” Neally said. “Our team did a great job of staying composed throughout the game and overcoming adversity throughout the game. It's great to see the hard work of players paying off.”

