Fieldcrest girls, Lexington boys land top seeds for McLean County/HOIC Tournament

The Fieldcrest girls and the Lexington boys are the top seeds for the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

The girls tournament begins Jan. 14 with first-round games at El Paso-Gridley High School and continues with quarterfinal contests on Jan. 16 at Eureka College.

The girls semifinals will take place Jan. 19 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center with the championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Shirk.

Defending champion Fieldcrest, No. 2 seed Tremont and No. 3 seed Eureka receive byes into the quarterfinals of the 13-team bracket.

Rounding out the top five seeds are No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw and No. 5 Heyworth.

The boys side of the tournament opens with first round games at EPG on Jan. 14 followed by quarterfinals on Jan. 16 and 17 at Shirk Center.

The boys semifinals are set for Jan. 20 at Shirk with the championship game also at Shirk and scheduled for 8 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Lexington, No. 2 seed Eureka and No. 3 GCMS get byes into the quarterfinals of the 13-team event.

Defending champion EPG is seeded fourth with Fieldcrest fifth.

