HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest girls, Lexington boys land top seeds for McLean County/HOIC Tournament

012322-blm-spt-4eurkafieldcrest

Fieldcrest guard Kaitlin White (1) defends Eureka guard Ellie Cahill (14) during first quarter action in the girls championship game of the 2022 McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament at Shirk Center.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

The Fieldcrest girls and the Lexington boys are the top seeds for the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

The girls tournament begins Jan. 14 with first-round games at El Paso-Gridley High School and continues with quarterfinal contests on Jan. 16 at Eureka College.

The girls semifinals will take place Jan. 19 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center with the championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Shirk.

012322-blm-spt-2eurkafieldcrest

Fieldcrest guard Carolyn Megow, left, goes to the basket against Eureka's Shyann Knapp during second quarter action in the girls championship game of the 2022 McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Shirk Center.

Defending champion Fieldcrest, No. 2 seed Tremont and No. 3 seed Eureka receive byes into the quarterfinals of the 13-team bracket.

Rounding out the top five seeds are No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw and No. 5 Heyworth.

The boys side of the tournament opens with first round games at EPG on Jan. 14 followed by quarterfinals on Jan. 16 and 17 at Shirk Center.

012322-blm-spt-7elpasoeureka

Eureka forward Carson Gold (30) keeps the ball away from El Paso guard Micah Meiss during first quarter action in the boys championship game of the 2022 McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament at Shirk Center.

The boys semifinals are set for Jan. 20 at Shirk with the championship game also at Shirk and scheduled for 8 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Lexington, No. 2 seed Eureka and No. 3 GCMS get byes into the quarterfinals of the 13-team event.

Defending champion EPG is seeded fourth with Fieldcrest fifth.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

