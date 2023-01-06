Fieldcrest girls, Lexington boys land top seeds for McLean County/HOIC Tournament

The Fieldcrest girls and the Lexington boys are the top seeds for the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.
The girls tournament begins Jan. 14 with first-round games at El Paso-Gridley High School and continues with quarterfinal contests on Jan. 16 at Eureka College.
The girls semifinals will take place Jan. 19 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center with the championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Shirk.
Fieldcrest guard Carolyn Megow, left, goes to the basket against Eureka's Shyann Knapp during second quarter action in the girls championship game of the 2022 McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Shirk Center.
Defending champion Fieldcrest, No. 2 seed Tremont and No. 3 seed Eureka receive byes into the quarterfinals of the 13-team bracket.
Rounding out the top five seeds are No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw and No. 5 Heyworth.
The boys side of the tournament opens with first round games at EPG on Jan. 14 followed by quarterfinals on Jan. 16 and 17 at Shirk Center.
Eureka forward Carson Gold (30) keeps the ball away from El Paso guard Micah Meiss during first quarter action in the boys championship game of the 2022 McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament at Shirk Center.
The boys semifinals are set for Jan. 20 at Shirk with the championship game also at Shirk and scheduled for 8 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Lexington, No. 2 seed Eureka and No. 3 GCMS get byes into the quarterfinals of the 13-team event.
Defending champion EPG is seeded fourth with Fieldcrest fifth.
Photos: Fieldcrest girls fight to overcome Eureka to win McLean County/HOI tourney
Fieldcrest forward Ella Goodrich, center, is surrounded by Eureka guards Ashley Nohl (12) Elena Lapp, left, and McKenzie Greene, right, during first quarter action in the girls championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament Saturday at Shirk Center.
Fieldcrest guards Kaitlin White, left, and Carolyn Megow (10) race Eureka guard Reagan Linder, center, for a loose ball during first quarter action in the girls championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament Saturday at the IWU Shirk Center.
Fieldcrest guard Kaitlin White (1) defends Eureka guard Ellie Cahill (14) during first quarter action in the girls championship game of the 2022 McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament at Shirk Center.
Fieldcrest forward Ella Goodrich (34) is guarded by Eureka guard Ellie Cahill (14) during first quarter action in the girls championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament Saturday at the IWU Shirk Center.
Fieldcrest guard Ashlyn May (24) works around Eureka guard McKEnzie Green (10) during second quarter action in the girls championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament Saturday at the IWU Shirk Center.
Eureka guard Ashley Nohl (12) drives on Fieldcrest defenders during first quarter action in the girls championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament Saturday at the IWU Shirk Center.
Eureka guard Ellie Cahill (14) looks to drive on Fieldcrest guard Ella Goodrich during first quarter action in the girls championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament Saturday at the IWU Shirk Center.
