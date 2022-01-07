Fieldcrest girls, EPG boys take top seeds for HOIC/McLean County Basketball Tournament

Tremont is the No. 2 seed for the girls, followed by Eureka, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and EPG.
Eureka took the No. 2 boys seed. Flanagan-Cornell is next, followed by LeRoy and Lexington.
The top three seeds in both divisions earn first-round byes when the tourney begins Jan. 15 at El Paso.
Girls quarterfinals will be Jan. 17 at Eureka College. The semifinals, third place and championship games will be held Jan. 20 and 22 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.
The boys will hold quarterfinals (Jan. 17-18), semifinals (Jan. 21) and third place and championship games (Jan. 22) at Shirk Center. The consolation bracket title games will be held Jan. 22 at El Paso.
Photos: El Paso-Gridley faces tough Sacred Heart-Griffin at State Farm Holiday Classic SSB title game
El Paso-Gridley guard Asa Smith (11) shoots over Sacred Heart-Griffin's Will Hamilton (23) during the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship game at Shirk Center. The Titans are the No. 1 seed for the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys Tournament.