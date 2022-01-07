 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Fieldcrest girls, EPG boys take top seeds for HOIC/McLean County Basketball Tournament

  • 0
EPG FOR HOIC TOURNEY

El Paso-Gridley guard Asa Smith (11) shoots over Sacred Heart-Griffin's Will Hamilton (23) during the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys championship game at Shirk Center. The Titans are the No. 1 seed for the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Boys Tournament.

 DAVID PROEBER

BLOOMINGTON — The undefeated Fieldcrest girls and El Paso-Gridley boys have been awarded the No. 1 seeds for the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Basketball Tournament.

Tremont is the No. 2 seed for the girls, followed by Eureka, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and EPG.

Eureka took the No. 2 boys seed. Flanagan-Cornell is next, followed by LeRoy and Lexington.

The top three seeds in both divisions earn first-round byes when the tourney begins Jan. 15 at El Paso.

Girls quarterfinals will be Jan. 17 at Eureka College. The semifinals, third place and championship games will be held Jan. 20 and 22 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

The boys will hold quarterfinals (Jan. 17-18), semifinals (Jan. 21) and third place and championship games (Jan. 22) at Shirk Center. The consolation bracket title games will be held Jan. 22 at El Paso.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Antonio Brown saga continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News