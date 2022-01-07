Fieldcrest girls, EPG boys take top seeds for HOIC/McLean County Basketball Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — The undefeated Fieldcrest girls and El Paso-Gridley boys have been awarded the No. 1 seeds for the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Basketball Tournament.

Tremont is the No. 2 seed for the girls, followed by Eureka, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and EPG.

Eureka took the No. 2 boys seed. Flanagan-Cornell is next, followed by LeRoy and Lexington.

The top three seeds in both divisions earn first-round byes when the tourney begins Jan. 15 at El Paso.

Girls quarterfinals will be Jan. 17 at Eureka College. The semifinals, third place and championship games will be held Jan. 20 and 22 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

The boys will hold quarterfinals (Jan. 17-18), semifinals (Jan. 21) and third place and championship games (Jan. 22) at Shirk Center. The consolation bracket title games will be held Jan. 22 at El Paso.

