 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SECTIONALS

Fieldcrest girls advance to Class 2A Elite Eight by downing St. Joe-Ogden in OT

  • 0
FIELDCREST SECT CHAMPS

Fieldcrest holds the Class 2A Peotone Girls Sectional plaque high after beating St. Joseph-Ogden in overtime.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Haley Carver scored 17 points, making five 3-pointers, as Fieldcrest High School slipped past St. Joseph-Ogden, 52-46, in overtime in the Class 2A Peotone Girls Sectional championship game Friday.

The Knights improved to 33-2 and face Chicago Noble/Butler in the Morton College Super-Sectional in Cicero at 7 p.m. Monday.

Kaitlin White added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, who won their first sectional title. Ashlyn May contributed 13 points while Carolyn Megow chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Lincoln falls

Mahomet-Seymour took a 52-43 victory over Lincoln in the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional championship game.

Kloe Froebe paced the Railers (24-9) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Becca Heitzig added 12 points.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News