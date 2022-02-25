Fieldcrest girls advance to Class 2A Elite Eight by downing St. Joe-Ogden in OT

Haley Carver scored 17 points, making five 3-pointers, as Fieldcrest High School slipped past St. Joseph-Ogden, 52-46, in overtime in the Class 2A Peotone Girls Sectional championship game Friday.

The Knights improved to 33-2 and face Chicago Noble/Butler in the Morton College Super-Sectional in Cicero at 7 p.m. Monday.

Kaitlin White added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, who won their first sectional title. Ashlyn May contributed 13 points while Carolyn Megow chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Lincoln falls

Mahomet-Seymour took a 52-43 victory over Lincoln in the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional championship game.

Kloe Froebe paced the Railers (24-9) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Becca Heitzig added 12 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.